Health

No new virus cases for Queensland

by Angie Raphael
7th Nov 2020 6:49 PM

 

Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, leaving only eight active cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the update on Saturday.

There have been 1177 total confirmed cases in Queensland, including six who have died since the pandemic started.

The last time Queensland recorded new cases of the virus was Wednesday when two infections were confirmed.

Both cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as No new virus cases for Queensland

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

