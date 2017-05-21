No new flights for Gladstone

Jetgo will be running six return flights to Sydney each week from Roma Airport. Photo Tom Gillespie / The Western Star

AIRLINE JetGo announced new flights this month to service regional Queensland but Gladstone has missed out on scoring any new routes.

The service will fly from Rockhampton to Albury from next month.

There will be two return flights a month.

The confirmation comes after JetGo confirmed it was considering bringing Melbourne flights to Hervey Bay.

Managing director of the airline Paul Bredereck said nothing had been confirmed at this point, but the Australian-based company was looking at its options to come to the Fraser Coast.

"Jetgo Aus is currently in discussion with Fraser Coast regional council about the possibility of direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne's Essendon Airport,” Mr Bredereck said.

JetGo used to fly from Gladstone to Sydney but the service stopped in 2015.

This month Virgin Australia decided to pull out its planes from the Gladstone to Brisbane route, however Alliance Airlines took up the opportunity.

