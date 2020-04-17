No new COVID-19 cases for CQ

No new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Central Queensland.

WHILE Queensland on Friday had recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, there were no more in Central Queensland.

The state's total stood at 1007 with CQ's tally at eight active cases and one recovered.

Contact tracing is underway for the six new cases.

On Friday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared Queensland would go it alone on deciding how and when it would lift tough COVID-19 restrictions, but said we can't "treat the state as a whole".

Queensland faces another month in lockdown and the chance of tougher restrictions at the border.

Ms Palaszczuk urged residents to "stay with us on this course" despite repeated low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed a national four-week blueprint to ease restrictions.

The Queensland Government will begin to formulate a plan for how Queensland's distancing, isolation and lockdown rules would be lifted but refused to speculate on what would trigger the easing.

"It depends essentially on how Queensland goes over the next month," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We'll go now and work through all of that but of course it's going to depend on surveilling the new cases and where they're coming from but also to the rate of community transmission and what areas they may come from."