Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 4.

        Drunk wedding guest drives through resort gate

        Premium Content Drunk wedding guest drives through resort gate

        News Things got way out of control after Harley Joseph Anderson got behind the wheel.

        Gladstone suicide rate double the national average

        Premium Content Gladstone suicide rate double the national average

        News “We are seeing people who have never accessed services before who are experiencing...

        Man lied to police about recent drug use

        Premium Content Man lied to police about recent drug use

        News Craig William Young’s poker face couldn’t save him here.