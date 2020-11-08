Menu
No new cases in Qld as Melburnians set free

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis and Herald Sun
8th Nov 2020 10:16 AM
Queensland has recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases, despite new virus symptoms being identified yesterday.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the news this morning, which comes after Queensland Health expanded its list of virus symptoms to include diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea yesterday.

It comes as Melburnians have officially been set free under new restriction announcements in Victoria with the ring of steel lifted and the state of disaster not to be renewed from Sunday.

People will also be allowed to meet in larger groups with cafes and pubs having outdoor dining lifted to 70 and 40 for indoors.

The lifting came as Victoria on Sunday recorded its ninth consecutive day of zero new coronavirus cases or deaths.

The southern state has just four active cases. It brings Melbourne's rolling 14-day average to 0.4 - but two mystery cases remain.

Other restrictions being lifted from 11.59pm include:

• Faith gatherings will increase to 50 outdoors and 20 inside.

• Funerals will increase to 20 indoors and 50 outdoors

• One household per day will be able to visit care facilities, including aged-care, for two hours

• Time limits on partners visiting maternity wards will be scrapped

• Gyms and physical recreation venues will open to 20 people per venue, 10 per space.

• Up to 20 people at indoor pools, indoor skate parks, indoor trampoline centres, libraries, toy libraries and community venues, play centres and galleries, cinemas, museums

• Up to 10 people at gaming venues. The casino will be able to have 10 people per room with a maximum of 10 separate rooms being used, for electronic gaming machines and tables.

NSW recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as No new cases in Qld as Melburnians set free

