No new cases after fears of devastating Rocky outbreak

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young give an update on the COVID-19 cases

In a rather remarkable turn of events, Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours despite authorities bracing for thousands of cases following a positive test at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre on Thursday last week.

"We were preparing for thousands of positive cases every day," The Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

However, none of the hundreds of residents and staff have returned positive and over 700 community tests over the weekend also returned negative.

Authorities however say they will not be "relieved" until the two-week incubation period has passed.

Two investigations are underway after the nurse kept showing up for work at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre while she had symptoms and before she received coronavirus test results.

On Friday, Chief health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the Nurse was infectious since, early May. "We believe she was infectious since the third of May," she told a Townsville press conference.

"She was contagious since the third of May - she actually had symptoms from the May 5."

Dr Young said she was working in the centre until her positive test result returned on Thursday and exactly why that was allowed to happen is currently under investigation.

It is believed she contracted during a trip to Brisbane which was deemed essential travel, but she was not infectious on her departing or returning flight to Rockhampton. Those flight dates have not yet been released.

"There are no flights that she could have led to any transmission," Dr Young said on Friday.

Drive-in fever clinics remain in place at the Rockhampton Hospital, CQUniversity and the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Dr Young said anyone in Rockhampton who had symptoms - no matter how mild - to visit the local fever clinic or their GP to get tested.

"It is likely this person has been infectious for almost two weeks and has been in the community on several occasions," she said.

"It's important that anyone who feels unwell - even slightly unwell - gets tested and self-isolate until they know the results. That will help us determine if there has been community transmission of COVID-19 and, if there has, act to stop the spread."

There have been nine cases in total for the Central Queensland region with just one remaining active.

Monday test numbers for Rockhampton region fever clinics are as follows:

Rockhampton Hospital clinic: 240

CQUni clinic: 124

Cap Coast Hospital: 44