No need to be a bunny - bake Greek Easter treats

Koulourakia are delicious little morsels traditionally prepared in Greece to celebrate Easter.

While Easter is the culmination of the liturgical calendar for Christians worldwide, many religions, nationalities and cultures celebrate with the traditional exchange of chocolate Easter eggs.

The Greeks have a long tradition of preparing special Easter foods (as opposed to the overdosing on chocolate that happens annually in Australia and many other Western countries).

They also appear to have a biscuit or pastry for just about every occasion.

Those two facts come together beautifully with koulourakia, delicious little morsels traditionally prepared in Greece to celebrate Easter. They are formed into many different shapes, including figure eights, braids, boats, rings or simple twists as I have used here. Dust with icing sugar or sprinkle with black or white sesame seeds.

KOULOURAKIA

Makes 24

INGREDIENTS

200g butter; 1 cup caster sugar; 1 tsp pure vanilla essence; 1 tbsp finely grated orange rind; 1 tbsp finely grated lemon rind; 4 egg yolks, divided; 1/4 cup milk; 2 1/4 cups plain flour, sifted; 3/4 cup self-raising flour, sifted; 1 tbsp water; 4 tbsp black or white sesame seeds or sifted icing sugar, to serve

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180C. Beat butter and caster sugar with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy.

Add vanilla, orange rind, lemon rind and three egg yolks. Beat well. Add milk and flour.

Knead lightly on a floured surface until dough comes together.

Break dough into four pieces and roll each with your hands into a thin log. Cut each into 10cm lengths; bend each in half and twist.

Place on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper.

Whisk remaining egg yolk with the water. Brush over the biscuits. If using sesame seeds, sprinkle over the biscuits.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden. Cool completely.

If you prefer, dust with icing sugar to serve.

