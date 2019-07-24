No more winging it for Koroibete

MARIKA Koroibete is a delighted new dad yet the trainer wheels that most need to come off are his own so he's the full-package winger he needs to be for the Wallabies.

At his best, he's the dynamic winger who veers by defenders at top pace and torpedoes to the tryline over the final five metres as if no defence in the world is going to stop him.

At his worst, he overtracks in defence, misses tackles or just seems to run around a lot so workrate might cover some of the nuances he misses in wing play.

The 2019 model Koroibete is ready to fly against Argentina at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night with a quiet confidence that his two-year education at Test level is paying off.

He is coming off his best Super Rugby season for the Melbourne Rebels and his family life is serene now wife Emma has delivered them a healthy second son, Isaiah, as a playmate for Iliesa, 4.

He's done his first quota of nappy-changing before the switch to catching the Pumas' defence napping.

"For sure. It's my second child so I think I go alright (it's) just the sleeping, waking up every three hours, that's the challenging part," Koroibete said of his paternity leave in Melbourne.

"Two boys. Very happy. When I wasn't selected in the team (to play South Africa in Johannesburg last weekend) I asked if I could come home early and give my wife a hand."

Marika Koroibete welcomed his second son. Picture: AAP

Koroibete, 26, made his mark as a prolific try-scorer for the Melbourne Storm in the NRL and admits that learning a new code has taken time.

It's time he's been willing to put in.

Short-term code converts like Sam Burgess, Benji Marshall and Timana Tahu never got the finer points of the game or the success from it they could have with quickie investments in their hops from rugby league.

The Wallabies have invested too with 20 Tests put into Koroibete's education, since his uncertain start in 2017, to get him to a peak at the World Cup in Japan.

"It's the understanding of the game. I've learnt a lot and still do week in, week out," Koroibete said of his greatest improvement.

Koroibete has improved his understanding of the game. Picture: AAP Image

"When I came on in 2017, I was more 'just play the game.' Now, I understand the game more, knowing how to work smart instead and extend my energy in a game.

"All players want to work hard but to work smart you are picking the right time to be effective not just running around for the sake of it, for the GPS (logging kilometres run in a game)."

Koroibete said the benefits of playing with experienced Test creators Will Genia and Quade Cooper at the Rebels this year was of huge benefit.

"Having two experienced playmakers is something I appreciated (and) they are guys you learn from," Koroibete said.

Is he now as comfortable in rugby now as he felt in more than 80 top tier rugby league games for Wests Tigers, the Storm and Fiji.

"Tough question. It's hard to say. It's still a different game," he said.

Koroibete looms as a try-scoring threat. Picture: AAP

With no Israel Folau gobbling try chances in the outside channels this year, it makes sense that finishers like Koroibete need to make more of their opportunities to lift a strike rate of seven tries in 20 Tests.

He has been working with the Wallabies' performance guru Dean Benton to be ready physically for such chances.

"I'm always trying to pick up my game and I've been working with Dean Benton on my speed, power and pace and hopefully I get a chance with the Wallabies to show the potential that I've got," Koroibete said.

"It's a big year with a lot of competition and I just want to get a chance."

He speaks like the winger the Wallabies desperately need...a try-grabber who knows his best is due.