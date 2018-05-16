No more Sunshine as kebab shop owner confirms closure

SUNSHINE Kebabs has wrapped its final kebab and put the 'closed' sign-up for good.

The take-away shop at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre which has been shut since late March has had local kebab lovers worried it was gone for good.

Now a letter from the landlords themselves has put speculation to rest and confirms the worst.

Plastered on the glass door of the former kebab shop, the letter says the lease has been "terminated”.

"Eleanor Investment Nominees Pty Limited as trustee for Gladstone Square Property Trust terminated the lease between it and SKFA property management Pty Ltd by re-entering the premises,” the letter stated.

The closure is one of many retailers which have closed up due to rents including the Park Street Newsagency and Godfreys.