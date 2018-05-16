Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officially closed
Officially closed Sunshine Kebabs
News

No more Sunshine as kebab shop owner confirms closure

Hannah Sbeghen
by
16th May 2018 12:00 PM

SUNSHINE Kebabs has wrapped its final kebab and put the 'closed' sign-up for good.

The take-away shop at Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre which has been shut since late March has had local kebab lovers worried it was gone for good.

Now a letter from the landlords themselves has put speculation to rest and confirms the worst.

Plastered on the glass door of the former kebab shop, the letter says the lease has been "terminated”.

"Eleanor Investment Nominees Pty Limited as trustee for Gladstone Square Property Trust terminated the lease between it and SKFA property management Pty Ltd by re-entering the premises,” the letter stated.

The closure is one of many retailers which have closed up due to rents including the Park Street Newsagency and Godfreys.

shop closed sunshine kebabs
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REJECTED: $1.2 billion development canned by council

    REJECTED: $1.2 billion development canned by council

    News Concerns over impact on Agnes Water/1770 as councillors vote five to four in favour of rejecting Hummock Hill development.

    Accused double murderer found dead in jail cell

    Accused double murderer found dead in jail cell

    Crime Rosedale man Russell Williams, 51, was charged in January.

    Council rejects Gladstone Show Society funding

    Council rejects Gladstone Show Society funding

    News Show might not go on past 2018.

    Local Partners