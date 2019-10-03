No more six hour trips for cancer treatment

TUNED IN: Prostate Cancer Clinical Nurse Consultant Brandon Brown and Medical Oncologist Dr Sudhakar Vemula of Rockhampton Hospital with Theodore chemotherapy patient Malcolm Motley, Theodore Hospital Clinical Nurse Consultant Vanessa Rees, Theodore Hospital Registered Nurse Melanie Simmons and Rockhampton Cancer Care Services Registered Nurse Brodie Murphy.

A SKYPE hook-up was taken to the next level as Rockhampton specialists supervised a live chemotherapy treatment in a small Central Queensland community.

Cancer specialists from the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service in Rockhampton watched on as specially trained nurses administered chemotherapy treatment to 60 year-old prostate cancer patient Malcolm Motley at Theodore Hospital.

This practice is referred to as Telehealth, a method of delivering healthcare that involves the use of information and communications technology to transmit audio, images and/or data between a patient and a healthcare provider.

Wednesday’s treatment makes Mr Motley Theodore’s first cancer patient to access chemotherapy treatment via Telehealth.

Theodore Hospital Registered Nurse Melanie Simmons, Clinical Nurse Consultant Vanessa Rees and chemotherapy patient Malcolm Motley.

Malcolm was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago and after his surgery his urologist in Rockhampton recommended him as the perfect candidate for chemotherapy.

He commenced a cycle of six treatments which would require him to travel to the Rockhampton Day Therapy Unit every 21 days.

By the time he factored in traffic and parking it made for a six-hour round trip, which he was making on his own.

“It was nice to be able to catch up with my son who lives in Rockhampton, and the staff at the hospital look after me but it got pretty stressful in the days leading up to my treatment, getting ready to make the six-hour round trip,” Mr Motley said.

“I live virtually across the road from the hospital in Theodore so it will be great to continue to get it in Theodore.”

Medical Oncologist Dr Sudhakar Vemula of Rockhampton Hospital was part of the team that was looking in live and monitoring the delivery of Mr Motley’s treatment in Theodore.

“Telechemotherapy has been around for four and a half to five years,” Dr Vemula said.

“Telechemotherapy started initially late last year in Rockhampton and slowly expanded over areas such as Emerald and Biloela, depending on the facilities they have.

“We continue to work on bringing these treatments to areas such as Springsure, Biloela, Theodore and other smaller areas that have the facilities to cater for this kind of treatment.”

Malcolm is positive about his treatment and says he has had a lot of support from the community.

He’s even been able to keep working his job at the Hotel Theodore.

“Sometimes I get tired and I need to take five, but after that I’m fine and can keep going as usual,” Mr Motley said.

“There have been lots of people checking in on me around town. Vanessa (Rees, Clinical Nurse Consultant Theodore Hospital) and Melanie (Simmons, Registered Nurse Theodore Hospital) are always asking how I’m doing whenever I see them.”

The suitability of individual patients for Telehealth is assessed on a case-by-case basis.