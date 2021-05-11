‘No more!’: Magistrate blasts giggling defendant

A man charged with possessing a 24cm flick knife laughed when a magistrate discovered it was his second weapons-related offence in five years.

Kyle David Stein, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Stein’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll.

Stein was intercepted by police while parked in his blue Ford Falcon in Gladstone Central at 10.45pm on April 8.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

After a brief conversation with police, they decided to search Stein’s car and asked him if he had anything to declare.

Stein made immediate admissions to having a knife in the centre console, which he claimed was for cutting wires and fixing wires in his car.

Stein said he bought the knife a few years ago and had forgotten it was in his car.

Upon sentencing Stein, Mr Carroll found the most recent offence was his second weapons-related offence in a five-year period.

Stein was heard to laugh out loud when Mr Carroll spoke about his previous offending, which the latter did not find pleasing.

“You must not have these things, they are dangerous!” Mr Carroll said.

“They are dangerous and that is why the police jump on them, no more.”

Stein was fined $300 with no conviction recorded and the knife was forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Drug-driver claimed cannabis helped him sleep better

– Repeat drug offender had open cans of bourbon in car

– Long-awaited assault in one swift, unexpected move