No more biff: Sergeant named chair of league judiciary

FAIR CALL: New Gladstone Rugby League judiciary chair Sergeant Wayne Butcher wants everyone to be able to enjoy the game safely. Matt Taylor GLA010718POLI

ANYONE looking to "bring back the biff" to rugby league in Gladstone might want to think twice.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher has been appointed the new chairman of the judiciary for Gladstone Rugby League's junior and senior competitions.

As the game enters the second half of the season, Sgt Butcher said he wanted to get the message out there that poor behaviour - whether it be from players or spectators - would not be tolerated.

He pointed to social media as a rising contributor to on-field conflict this season, especially among younger players.

"You've got kids going on Facebook or Snapchat before the game, saying 'I'm gonna smash you'... it sort of builds up and builds up, to the point that players are putting themselves in a situation where they're going to get suspended," he said.

"We just want people to be able to come and play."

Sgt Butcher said the warning was aimed not just at players, but parents and spectators too.

"The parents are often the ones getting on the sideline and screaming and yelling, when they should be there to support their kids and just have a good time," he said.

"Say a parent blows up at a kid, then another parent says 'That's my kid', then the next minute the rest of the crowd's in it too... it's not a good example for the kids on the field.

"The ground managers generally do a fantastic job, but it can come to a point where the club has to take on the role of keeping that behaviour in check, and not the league."

Gladstone police sergeant Wayne Butcher and head of judiciary Wayne Butcher is reminding players and spectators to adhere to the NRL's code of conduct at local rugby league games. Matt Taylor GLA010718POLI

Sgt Butcher said the Gladstone Rugby League's judiciary system operated in a similar way to the court system, which he had experience with as a police officer.

The league can cite players for misbehaviour under the same code of conduct policy as the one followed in the NRL.

If the player or club wants to contest the charge, they go before the judiciary.

"They give their evidence and say why they think the penalty shouldn't be so high, and we try to mitigate what they say with what we've seen on video," Sgt Butcher said.

Most rugby league games in Gladstone are recorded these days, which Sgt Butcher said was a great help to the judiciary, which used to only be able to rely on referees' reports.

"A couple of weeks ago two players were cited, and from the video footage we reviewed we cited another two," he said.

Striking another player is one of the more serious charges a player can face, meaning an immediate send-off and a potential six-week suspension.

Sgt Butcher said players found guilty of striking could also face a "contrary conduct" charge of bringing the game into disrepute, which carries a penalty of eight to 10 weeks.

Particularly serious incidents could also see the player face criminal charges, which he said was proof that what happens on the field doesn't necessarily stay on the field.

"Ultimately, all of these rules are in place so everyone can just get out and enjoy the game," Sgt Butcher said.