'No longer expected': Heavy rain not a factor as Oma moves

Heavy rain is no longer expected for the Gladstone region. Matthew Purcell

WITH Tropical Cyclone Oma now predicted to stay away from the Capricornia Coast, the Bureau of Meteorology has revised the weather forecast for the Gladstone region.

Today, the forecast is for a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon or evening and a maximum temperature of 33C.

Those clouds are expected to clear up tomorrow for a sunny day with light winds.

However, the sunshine will not last as clouds will return on Monday with a 30per cent chance of showers up to 3mm.

Maximum temperatures will also dip below 30C.

For Tuesday and the rest of the week, a shower or two is still on the forecast, but the possible rainfall amount has been revised down to 5-6mm.

The bureau has also cancelled a flood watch for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border.

"Areas of widespread heavy rainfall are no longer expected,” it advised.

"River level rises above the minor flood level are no longer anticipated across the flood watch area.”

However for keen boaters and surfers, the bureau expects dangerous surf conditions to remain during the weekend as a result of the cyclone.

"This system will lead to a significant increase in seas and swells over southern Queensland waters, leading to dangerous surf conditions and abnormally high tides,” the bureau advised.

In addition, a building ridge of high pressure along the NSW coast will bring damaging wind gusts.

While the tropical cyclone is moving away from the coast, easterly and northeasterly swells are expected to increase in the next few days, leading to further hazardous surf conditions.