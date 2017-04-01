29°
No lights, no camera, just action: Play readings to begin at Gladstone City Library

Andrew Thorpe
| 1st Apr 2017 4:49 AM
EXCITED: Chas Green is passionate about acting, so much so he now runs a play reading group. Mike Richards GLA310317PLAY

CHAS Green isn't about to let living in Gladstone stop him from pursuing the hobby he loves.

The former actor, who now works at Gladstone Hospital, has put together a small group of like-minded thespians to conduct play readings outside Gladstone City Library.

"We've got a small band at the moment, there's just five of us," he said.

"But it's gathering interest as the word gets round."

The group will focus on modern classics, including Arthur Miller and Eugene O'Neill, but will also read plays by Oscar Wilde, Bernard Shaw and Shakespeare.

"The thing that most people baulk at with Shakespeare is its Elizabethan language - but they soon pick up the thread of the story," Chas said.

"There's not too many plays like Hamlet, where you've got love, betrayal, murder, incest - they're just damn good stories."

Chas started off as an actor in Brisbane, performing at La Boite and working with the Queensland Theatre Company.

"As you can appreciate, it's a tough gig," he said.

"I've had my fair share of relationships where they told me to go get a real job."

Moving away from a capital city made it harder to find people to perform with - but he said he wouldn't let that stop him from doing what he loved.

He said play readings allowed people to experience the same drama and excitement as a trip to the theatre, without the need for the group to organise costumes, sets or rehearsals.

"I've often thought some of the greatest theatre had dispensed with a lot of that cosmetic stuff," Chas said.

"When plays are well-written you can't stop them, they take on a life of their own."

No previous acting experience is needed for anyone looking to join in.

"I love seeing people who are shy or don't read well get into a play - it's great to see people come out of their shell," Chas said.

The first reading will take place at the library courtyard on April 8, where the group will read Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie.

Phone Chas on 0406 720 257 for more information.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  acting chas green gladstone city library shakespeare

