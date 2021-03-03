‘No justification’ for Moranbah miner’s revenge porn act

A Moranbah miner sent a teenage girl an intimate photo of her mother in a fit of revenge when the relationship broke down and he spiralled into depression. Picture: Adam Ward

A Moranbah miner sent a teenage girl an intimate photo of her mother in a fit of revenge when the relationship broke down and he spiralled into depression.

The now 41-year-old had threatened to share the image he received from the woman.

But it was not until the 14-year-old girl's mother noticed her daughter was acting differently that she began to suspect something.

It was then on June 13, 2019, the woman - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - found the intimate photo of herself on her daughter's phone.

Mackay District Court heard the Moranbah man and the woman, 38, had previously been in a relationship but they had separated on May 18, 2019.

"Despite that, there were sexual conversations between you and (your former partner)," Judge Paul Smith said in sentencing the man.

"She sent you a photograph of an area between her legs with her hand covering her vagina, and you sent one of your penis - all by consent."

Less than a month later, as he spiralled into depression and he threatened suicide, the accused man told the woman he was going to send the photo to other people.

"She confronted you about this threat out of concern it would happen," Judge Smith said.

"She was embarrassed and shocked; no doubt the daughter was adversely affected," Judge Smith said.

"She went to the police station and made a complaint to police; she was devastated."

On July 11 that year, the man admitted to police he had sent the image.

"You tried to justify it but there is no justification for this, is there?" Judge Smith said.

The man pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to distributing intimate images with intent to cause emotional distress and embarrassment.

Barrister Nathan Boyd submitted his client did not "warrant supervision" and a "decent size fine" was appropriate.

He said his client worked a five-on, five-off roster at a mine near Blackwater where he drove trucks.

"This is the less serious example of this offence and I say that because you don't have the widespread publication … it wasn't on the internet, it wasn't on social media and was an isolated incident," Mr Boyd said.

Judge Smith accepted the man was in a "very emotional state" when he sent the teenage girl the photo of her mother, and that he had taken steps to treat his depression.

He noted there were no comparable decisions in relation to penalty and sentencing as the charge was typically dealt with in the magistrates court jurisdiction.

Judge Smith fined the man $1000 and ordered $500 compensation be paid to both the woman and the teenage girl.

Convictions were recorded.