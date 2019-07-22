No jail for mum who kicked police officer in head

A YOUNG mother with no previous criminal history has landed herself with a suspended sentence.

Natasha Lee Kennedy pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm after an incident in the Bundaberg CBD in April.

At 1.40am on the day of the incident police were called to a disturbance in the CBD near Woongarra and Targo streets.

The assaulted officer arrested Kennedy's partner at the scene, falling in the process.

Kennedy then kicked the officer in the head.

Police prosecutor Tina Bland told the court: "Police do not go to work to be punching bags, police do not go to work to be assaulted.

"In this instance the officer was on the ground and has been kicked in the head - this could have been quite tragic."

Kennedy's lawyer told the court she had been out drinking the night of the incident.

He also told the court she has two young children, had a part-time job and she was remorseful for her actions.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said: "This is a really serious offence, it has a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail, that is the same as causing grievous bodily harm to somebody.

"Assaulting police officers in the community is absolutely unacceptable, police officers are here in the community to keep order and law," Mr Hartigan said.

"When you go to your part-time job do not expect to be assaulted by anyone when you go there and earn your lawful income.

"Police are going about their lawful employment earning lawful income, they have a higher duty though to protect us all: you, me, everyone in this courtroom and each other."

Ms Hartigan told Kennedy she could have caused serious injuries to the officer such as brain damage, or even killed him.

"Courts like this court and the district court have always considered kicking on the ground reprehensible conduct, far worse than punching somebody when they're standing, far worse than kicking them in the shin when they're standing," she said.

Kennedy received a three month prison sentence wholly suspended for 18 months which automatically gave her a recorded conviction.

She also received a 12-month banning order.