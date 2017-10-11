No jail for Gladstone man who assaulted police, woman

PUB PEST: Joshua Popp pleaded guilty to a number of charges in the Gladstone Magistrates court.

CLINGING onto furniture and screaming at people he was going to kill them was just one reason a Gladstone man only narrowly avoided jail time.

Joshua Scott Popp also assaulted a police officer, a female staff member and punched a bystander in the face after a few quiet beers with his father at the Rocky Glen Hotel turned into the downing of hard spirits.

He pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to five charges; the most serious being the assault of a police officer and the common assault of a manager at the premises.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai told the court the offending happened at 1.40am on July 30, after the 26-year- old was refused service due to him being drunk. He was given a glass of water, then told to leave by security staff and a manager.

Agitated, he began to yell abuse while clinging onto furniture, refusing to leave.

Eventually he was pushed out into the foyer by security and the manager, but Popp pushed back, causing the manager to nearly fall to the ground. He was tackled by a fellow patron, who then copped a blow to the face when Popp stood back up.

Popp walked outside to the carpark and began to yell at bystanders, telling them to "f*ck off, c**ts”.

Police arrived and Popp "shaped up” to officers, the court was told, telling them he would "take them on”.

As he was being arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle, he kicked his legs out, connecting with the forearm of an officer.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had been drinking at the pub with his father, who had travelled seven hours to be there.

She said they had received a call from her client's aunt who informed them a family member had just died.

Mourning the loss, the pair decided to start drinking heavily, which saw Popp spiral out of control.

"He was not used to the spirits,” she said.

The court heard Popp had no criminal history in the past four years, which Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho called "impressive”, given his history was extensive.

Ms Ramos said her client had turned his life around in that four years, was employed for a time and found a partner. She said the pair were trying for a baby.

Ms Ho sentenced Popp to four months jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He was also dealt 80 hours of community service to complete. She told Popp to get alcohol counselling, and get his act together if he wanted to raise a child.

"You can do it,” she said.

A conviction was recorded.