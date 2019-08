A police spokeswoman said it happened around 1.30pm outside a motel.

POLICE are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash at Toolooa St in South Gladstone.

She also said there were reports of no injuries.

Traffic control has currently blocked off one lane of Toolooa St near the Bonar St intersection.