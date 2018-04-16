Significant damage in Auckland St rear-end collision
POLICE and firefighters are on the scene at a two-vehicle crash on Auckland St outside Gladstone Central State School.
No one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 4pm.
A witness to the crash told The Observer a silver Colorado ute was on Auckland St indicating to turn right into William St when a maroon Ford Focus collided with it from behind.
At least one fire crew dispatched to the incident has already left.
Police are speaking with the parties involved.