COLLISION: One of the car's involved in the crash. Glen Porteous
Breaking

Significant damage in Auckland St rear-end collision

Andrew Thorpe
by and Glen Porteous
16th Apr 2018 4:54 PM

POLICE and firefighters are on the scene at a two-vehicle crash on Auckland St outside Gladstone Central State School.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 4pm.

A witness to the crash told The Observer a silver Colorado ute was on Auckland St indicating to turn right into William St when a maroon Ford Focus collided with it from behind.

At least one fire crew dispatched to the incident has already left.

Police are speaking with the parties involved.

