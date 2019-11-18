No grief for the Great Barrier Reef

A diver inspecting and completing a survey on crown-of-thorns starfish at the Great Barrier Reef.

A COMBINED Queensland and Federal Government program dedicated to protecting the Great Barrier Reef received the Australian Public Sector Management's top gong at an awards ceremony last week.

The Reef Joint Field Management Program came out on top in the 2019 Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Sector Management.

The unique program, which is a joint collaboration between Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, won the award in recognition of its modernised approach to tackle unprecedented threats to the global icon.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority CEO, Josh Thomas, said the award was a fantastic ­recognition of the program's vital role in protecting more than 2900 reefs and 1050 islands.

"We combat threats to build island, reef and species resilience so people can enjoy the Great Barrier Reef now and into the future," he said.

Wildlife Service deputy director-general Ben Klaassen said the award was a proud achievement for 145 staff and the community.

"This is a significant accolade," Mr Klaassen said.

"It recognises the hard work, innovation and the relationships with traditional owners, industry representatives and users of the marine parks," he said.