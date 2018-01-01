No fireworks? No worries! Region receives its own display

A LACK of midnight fireworks didn't dampen New Years Eve celebrations in Gladstone last night as the region was treated to its very own light show.

Thunderstorms swept over the region last night with the Gladstone radar recording 45mm of rain between 10pm-1am.

Sunday night's rain was the highest amount recorded since 30.6mm fell on December 4.

The Gladstone radar pictured shortly before 10pm on December 31, 2017. 45mm of rain was recorded at the Radar Hill lookout. BOM

There were reports of backyard fireworks being set off around various suburbs, although most revellers had set off their crackers prior to the heaven's opening.

With community fireworks displays usually reserved for the Harbour Festival, Mayor's Carols and Gladstone Show, the rain and lightning show proved to be entertaining and suitable substitute.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a likely repeat of conditions tonight in the Capricornia district with with a very high (90 percent) chance of showers in the south and a medium (60 percent) chance elsewhere.

Thunderstorms are likely, possibly severe, with heavy falls possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow's Capricornia forecast indicates a high (80 percent) chance of showers, most likely from the late morning. Another thunderstorm is likely with heavy falls possible.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the low to high 30s.

Falls between 10-20mm have been forecast for both today and tomorrow.