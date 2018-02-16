No firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year in Gladstone

Dongyan Zhang will be celebrating Chinese New Year in Gladstone this year

Dongyan Zhang will be celebrating Chinese New Year in Gladstone this year Contributed

LAST year Dongyan Zhang celebrated the Chinese New Year in traditional fashion with plenty of fireworks.

She thinks this year's celebration in Gladstone will be a bit more low key.

"We will just have a party and every family will take a few dishes, the most important food is dumplings,” Dongyan said.

"We might dress in traditional clothing or we can dress in red clothes to bring luck.”

Having arrived in Gladstone less than a year ago, Dongyan can clearly recall how her family celebrated the new year in China.

"We wore traditional dress, set off firecrackers and the kids received gifts of money in red envelopes,” she said.

"We put up red decorations at home, prepared lots of traditional foods and watched a parade.”

Traditionally families gather together to honour their ancestors with celebrations and food.

The colour red is believed to scare away evil spirits and bad fortune.

Parents gift little red envelopes with 'lucky' money to children.

The amount is always an even number as odd numbers are associated with cash given at funerals.

Dongyan said this year was the year of the dog.

"Every Chinese zodiac sign has its special meaning. People born in the year of the dog are usually independent, sincere, loyal and decisive,” she said.

"Dog is man's best friend and they obey their masters.

"They have harmonious relationships with people around them.”

According to tradition, males born in the Year of the Dog are straightforward, genuine, energetic and care deeply for their families.

Meanwhile, females are very cautious and don't give their trust easily.

But once they do it's permanent and they become very protective of their family and friends.

Dogs are hard workers who like security and a stable income.

Fortunately for Gladstone's actual dogs, Dongyan's family and friends won't be following one Chinese tradition: scaring off evil spirits with firecrackers.