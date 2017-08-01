How Gladstone Airport fits into chaotic national security fears

Passengers departing from Gladstone airport will not be faced with delays.

WHILE major category one airports around the country are facing chaotic delays amid heightened security fears, it is business as usual for Gladstone Airport.

Peter Friel, Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO, said "we continue to operate as per normal, the threat level hasn't been raised".

"The Office of Transport Security will advice if there's an imminent threat or if they deem we need to increase or heighten security."

Gladstone Airport is classified as a category three airport.