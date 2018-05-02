No excuses for banned weapons accepted in Gladstone court

ILLEGAL: Knuckledusters are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law (file photo).

ILLEGAL: Knuckledusters are a category M weapon in the eyes of the law (file photo). Contributed

TWO MEN pleaded guilty to possessing banned Category M weapons in Gladstone in separate, unrelated cases on Monday morning.

At a packed callover session at Gladstone Magistrates Court, the two men's cases were short enough to be heard in full by Magistrate Melanie Ho as she worked her way through the long list of people set to appear that day.

The court was told the first defendant, a 40-year-old man originally from New South Wales, was picked up by police during a late-night patrol in Gladstone early on March 25.

When officers searched the man, they found he was carrying a "home-made mace club", which Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai described as "a number of metal pieces... attached to a handle" that could inflict serious damage when swung at someone.

Sen Const Selvadurai said the man, who had suffered a brain injury in his youth, told police he was carrying the mace to scare his sister into giving his phone back to him.

The court was told phone was the only line of communication the man had with his son in New South Wales.

Ms Ho placed the man on a $300, four-month good behaviour bond and ordered that the weapon be forfeited.

She did not have to wait long before another man faced the court on the same charge.

A 37-year-old Gladstone man also pleaded guilty to possessing a banned Category M weapon, which turned out to be a knuckleduster.

The man, who had no criminal history, told the court he had been at Gladstone Police Station on November 14 for another matter when officers concerned about his health offered to drive his car for him - and asked if their was anything inside.

Not wanting to appear to be hiding anything, he told them about the knuckleduster, which they soon found in the driver's side footwell.

Though he told police he had the weapon there for protection, he also told the court it was originally part of a collection which he had due to being an artist.

Ms Ho said it was clear the man had not used the knuckleduster and was at the police station for another matter, but nevertheless knuckledusters were illegal and she was fining him $200.

No convictions were recorded in either case.

Banned Category M Weapons include: