'A bit of fun': Watch as locals put on a show for national TV

Sunrise's weather was broadcast live from East Shores and they had everyone up dacing and singing. Chris Lees

DARRYL Branthwaite might be regretting the name his parents gave him this morning but it was all for a good cause.

The chief executive officer of Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited was dragged into an impromptu performance of one of Australia's most famous songs live on TV this morning.

Mr Branthwaite was at East Shores to watch Sunrise broadcast their weather segment live from Gladstone.

After introducing himself to Sam Mac he put his vocal chords to the test on breakfast TV.

Sunrise at East Shores: Everyone was up singing and dancing as Sunrise broadcast live from East Shores this morning.

Mr Branthwaite started the group of Gladstone residents off to Daryl Braithwaite's famous song Horses before about 30 other Gladstone locals joined in.

"I never thought I'd be doing that, I'll tell you that," he said.

"I went along and introduced myself and he just looked at me and I'm going 'no, don't do that' but he has (made me sing).

"But it was all a bit of fun."

Mr Branthwaite said it was great to get some exposure for Gladstone on national TV.