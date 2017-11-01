News

No denial or confirmation on Rio Tinto asset sale

Boyne Smelter Limited.
Boyne Smelter Limited. Contributed
Chris Lees
by

RIO Tinto and GFG Alliance will not confirm or deny the sale of any of Rio's Gladstone assets.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance said they had "unconfirmed reports" GFG Alliance had bought NRG, Boyne Smelter Limited and part of Queensland Alumina.

No announcement has been made by Rio Tinto on the Australian Stock Exchange.

It is believed GFG Alliance chairman Sanjeev Gupta visited Rio Tinto's for-sale aluminium assets and associated coal power station in Gladstone.

However this week, Mr Gupta would not comment to The Australian on his interest in specific assets.

But he said Australian aluminium plants had an advantage if power costs could be kept down because the nation produced bauxite ore, which is refined here to alumina.

Rio Tinto declined to comment, saying it was "market speculation".

Rio Tinto has rebranded its plans to sell its Pacific Aluminium assets, including Boyne Smelter and the Gladstone Power Station.

Fairfax media has reported the plan to sell four smelters and the Gladstone Power Station, which form Pacific Aluminium, has been renamed and is now called Project Lego.

Topics:  asset sales boyne smelter rio tinto

Gladstone Observer

