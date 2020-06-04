‘No days off to go fishing’:HomeBuilder to keep tradies busy

Gladstone builder Troy Tenheggeler has seen inquires skyrocket since talk of home building incentive schemes to aid the coronavirus economic recovery.

Gladstone builder Troy Tenheggeler has seen inquires skyrocket since talk of home building incentive schemes to aid the coronavirus economic recovery.

If the goal of the Federal Government's HomeBuilder incentive scheme is to keep tradies in work, it sounds like a winner to Gladstone builder Troy Tenheggeler.

There's been a noticeable increase in inquires for new builds over the past month as talk of a construction incentive scheme gathered momentum.

"As of the last week it's just gone crazy, nothing short of five to ten inquires a day," he said.

Today the Federal Government released details of its HomeBuilder grant program designed to support the residential construction industry as Australia plans it's coronavirus recovery.

From now until the end of the year, the scheme will provide eligible owner-occupiers with grants of $25,000 to either build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

Eligibility criteria includes income caps of $125,000 for singles and $200,000 for couples.

New builds are capped at $750,000 and renovations can cost between $150,000 and $750,000 for homes with a current value of no more than $1.5 million.

Mr Tenheggeler said he had a good core group of tradesmen that had been with him for fifteen or twenty years, and expected the pick-up in demand to keep them busy.

"I think it will be alright but it'll be pushing everybody, they'll definitely be filling up their weeks," he said.

"There will be no days off to go fishing."

With cheap land, low interest rates and government incentives, he said now was the best time to build in his 30 plus years in the business.

He said that while there is plenty of land around Gladstone, the better-quality blocks would go quickly.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the government expects around 27,000 grants to be issued with an investment of between $580 million and $688 million.

"This increase in residential construction will help fill the gap in construction activity expected in the second half of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"The program is designed to drive job creation and support people in our local construction sector here in Central Queensland including our local builders, painters, plumbers and electricians."