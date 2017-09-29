NO DATE: 'The only person who knows it is sitting in Noosa'

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

AS SPECULATION rages about an election being called, Glenn Butcher says the only person who knows the date is sitting by the river in Noosa.

The member for Gladstone said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who was on leave with her family, was really the only person who knew the answer.

"A lot of our ministers, the Premier and the Deputy Premier are on leave at the moment," Mr Butcher said.

"It's not going to happen this week as (Treasurer) Curtis Pitt said.

"But the Premier is in a position where she makes the call and as I've said many times there's a few trigger points that will set that off."

Mr Butcher, who is in his first term in State Parliament, has had an impressive beginning to his political career.

In November last year, he was announced as the Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure.

After a cabinet reshuffle in February, he became the Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure.

At the moment, Mr Butcher is the only person running for the seat of Gladstone. Neither the LNP or any other parties have yet announced a candidate to contest the seat.

A redistribution earlier this year saw Calliope and the Boyne Valley removed from Mr Butcher's electorate, which according to modelling from the ALP, has made the seat an even safer Labor proposition.

An election must be called by January 2018.