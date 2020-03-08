No cricket yet again so what happens next?

CRICKET: It’s just not cricket.

That’s exactly what the case has been in the past few weeks in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League and it’s junior competitions as well as the Frenchville Sports Club Challenge Cup.

As a result the under-15 and under-13 grand finals will be pushed back to this Friday and Saturday.

The under-15 decider will be played at BITS Oval between BITS Sixers and BITS Heat at 5.30pm this Friday.

The under-13 grand final will also be played at BITS Oval this Saturday at 8.30am between BITS Strikers and BITS Hurricanes.

The match between The Glen and Frenchville at Sun Valley scheduled on Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The last time The Glen had a hit was way back on February 8 which was a six-wicket win against CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers.

Since then, there were washouts on February 15 in Gladstone, February 22 in Yeppoon, a bye a week later and on the weekend.

The Glen will meet Gracemere Bulls this Saturday at this stage in Rockhampton.

The winner of that match will meet Frenchville in the grand final on Sunday.

Preliminary finals of the GCI Super League will be held this Sunday.

A program of all games and venues will be released later in the week.

