No clarity on Calliope High School

NON-COMMITTAL: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope.

NON-COMMITTAL: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope. Andrew Thorpe

THE LNP candidate for Callide, Colin Boyce, refused to be drawn on whether a Liberal National Party Government would build a secondary school in Calliope by 2020.

"A Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government will re-establish the Queensland Schools Planning Commission to provide independent advice on the future needs of schools across Queensland, including at Calliope,” he said.

However, he noted "the LNP does not have any plans to sell the land allocated to the high school.”

The Campbell Newman- led State Government put the block of land slated for the school up for sale.

However, it was taken off the market when Annastacia Palaszczuk won government in 2015.

Current state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was an advocate for the school at the last election.

At the time, Calliope was part of his electorate but it has moved into Callide following a redistribution.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide, Robbie Radel, confirmed his commitment to building the high school.

"We are 100 per cent committed to making sure the Calliope High School goes ahead,” he said.

Mr Radel emphasised he wanted to see this done quickly.

"The people of Callide and Calliope should know that if KAP get the balance of power we will ensure this high school goes ahead,” he said. "It's long overdue, Gladstone high schools are bursting at the seams with people not being able to fit into classrooms, and schools not able to extend their classrooms any further.”

He couldn't resist a dig at the Labor Party, saying they announced the new school in the past three budgets but "haven't turned a sod of soil, it's 10 years overdue”.

One Nation's federal leader Pauline Hanson was singing from the same song-sheet yesterday when she rolled into Gladstone.

"I think (the high school) should be supported, no bones about it whatsoever,” she said.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker was more cautious with his support. He said as a general rule, "the Greens support building schools”.

"If it's evidence-based there's a need, as well as community concern, then we support it,” Mr Baker said.

ALP candidate Darren Blackwood said only a vote for Labor would guarantee a much-needed high school for Calliope.