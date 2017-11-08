News

No clarity on Calliope High School

NON-COMMITTAL: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope.
NON-COMMITTAL: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope. Andrew Thorpe
Julia Bartrim
by

THE LNP candidate for Callide, Colin Boyce, refused to be drawn on whether a Liberal National Party Government would build a secondary school in Calliope by 2020.

"A Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government will re-establish the Queensland Schools Planning Commission to provide independent advice on the future needs of schools across Queensland, including at Calliope,” he said.

However, he noted "the LNP does not have any plans to sell the land allocated to the high school.”

The Campbell Newman- led State Government put the block of land slated for the school up for sale.

However, it was taken off the market when Annastacia Palaszczuk won government in 2015.

Current state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was an advocate for the school at the last election.

At the time, Calliope was part of his electorate but it has moved into Callide following a redistribution.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide, Robbie Radel, confirmed his commitment to building the high school.

"We are 100 per cent committed to making sure the Calliope High School goes ahead,” he said.

Mr Radel emphasised he wanted to see this done quickly.

"The people of Callide and Calliope should know that if KAP get the balance of power we will ensure this high school goes ahead,” he said. "It's long overdue, Gladstone high schools are bursting at the seams with people not being able to fit into classrooms, and schools not able to extend their classrooms any further.”

He couldn't resist a dig at the Labor Party, saying they announced the new school in the past three budgets but "haven't turned a sod of soil, it's 10 years overdue”.

One Nation's federal leader Pauline Hanson was singing from the same song-sheet yesterday when she rolled into Gladstone.

"I think (the high school) should be supported, no bones about it whatsoever,” she said.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker was more cautious with his support. He said as a general rule, "the Greens support building schools”.

"If it's evidence-based there's a need, as well as community concern, then we support it,” Mr Baker said.

ALP candidate Darren Blackwood said only a vote for Labor would guarantee a much-needed high school for Calliope.

Topics:  calliope state high school election

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

UPDATE 2: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain hit Gladstone

UPDATE 2: Thunder, lightning, heavy rain hit Gladstone

The Bureau of Meteorology is expected to issue a severe storm warning later today.

GALLERY: The race that stopped Gladstone

Robyn Knopke, Paula Dusting, Lyn Parsons, Viv Norman, Gayle Young, Pauline Bambling, Anna Turedschek, Margaret Cook.

Were you snapped on Cup Day?

Pauline Hanson's 'Battler Bus' comes to Gladstone

Senator Pauline Hanson enjoying a beer with local woman, Kaylene Wilson, on Melbourne Cup Afternoon, 7 November 2017, in Gladstone.

One Nation leader visits Gladstone to watch Melbourne Cup.

Lions Christmas cakes on sale near you

DELICOUS: They're "very beautiful, very fruity, very traditional,” says Mr Anderson, of the cakes, which are stuffed with sultanas, cherries, citrus peel and rum.

They've been selling them since 1965.

Local Partners