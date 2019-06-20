Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rex Walker, 9, Ella Christensen, 11, Clayton Walkerage, 5, Jasmine Ervine, 9, and Ebbet Walker, 6
Rex Walker, 9, Ella Christensen, 11, Clayton Walkerage, 5, Jasmine Ervine, 9, and Ebbet Walker, 6 Contributed GLA200619BULL
eXtra

No bull, history is to be made at the Miriam Vale Hotel

NICK KOSSATCH
by
20th Jun 2019 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BULL RIDING: There's a big carrot dangling in front of some young bull riders on Saturday from 6pm at the Miriam Vale Hotel.

The venue will host the first standalone mini bull-ride event held at a pub anywhere in Australia.

Ella Christensen
Ella Christensen Contributed GLA200619BULL

It's the Back to Roots Mini Bull Ride that will attract 51 riders from as far away as Tamworth, Casino, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Townsville and Rockhampton.

The winner of the series will compete in the Pro Bull Riding World Titles in Las Vegas in November.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan said there would be three categories: Peewee nine years and under, Juniors 10-11 years and Senior for ages 12-14 years.

There will be 13 kids from the Gladstone Region: Linkin Files, Logan Files, Carter Wieland, Jasmine Ervine, Ella Christensen, Eathan Coster, Billy Coyne, David Coyne, Tom Ferris, Rex Walker, Clayton Walker, Ebbet Walker and Hunter Lee.

Ella Christensen and Jasmine Ervine
Ella Christensen and Jasmine Ervine Contributed GLA200619BULL

"We will start with the Peewees then Juniors and Seniors and there will be two rounds with the first round being a draw," Brennan said.

"This means that the rider is matched with a bull by drawing the names from a hat.

"The second round will be a draft where the rider can pick their bull and to gain maximum points, a rider will pick the best bucking bull from the first round."

Brennan gave a background of two riders.

"Ella Christensen is 11 and goes to Miriam Vale State School," he said.

"She is a member of the Miriam Vale Horse Sports Club who has ridden poddy calves but never a bull."

Jasmine is also a Miriam Vale State School student and member of the Miriam Vale Horse Sports Club who has ridden poddy calves but not bulls.

Entry is $10 and $30 for a family.

Camping is available at the pub. Bookings 49745209.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    premium_icon Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    News AGNES Water State School students will finally get a Stop and Go zone, more than two years after a young girl was hit by a bus and left permanently disabled.

    Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    premium_icon Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    News 'Swept under the rug': Gladstone teacher 'sacked for speaking up'

    'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    premium_icon 'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    News Court hears man was under influence during round-a-bout crash

    'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    premium_icon 'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    News Gladstone donors donated 7148 times and helped 21,444 patients