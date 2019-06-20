No bull, history is to be made at the Miriam Vale Hotel

BULL RIDING: There's a big carrot dangling in front of some young bull riders on Saturday from 6pm at the Miriam Vale Hotel.

The venue will host the first standalone mini bull-ride event held at a pub anywhere in Australia.

Ella Christensen Contributed GLA200619BULL

It's the Back to Roots Mini Bull Ride that will attract 51 riders from as far away as Tamworth, Casino, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Townsville and Rockhampton.

The winner of the series will compete in the Pro Bull Riding World Titles in Las Vegas in November.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan said there would be three categories: Peewee nine years and under, Juniors 10-11 years and Senior for ages 12-14 years.

There will be 13 kids from the Gladstone Region: Linkin Files, Logan Files, Carter Wieland, Jasmine Ervine, Ella Christensen, Eathan Coster, Billy Coyne, David Coyne, Tom Ferris, Rex Walker, Clayton Walker, Ebbet Walker and Hunter Lee.

Ella Christensen and Jasmine Ervine Contributed GLA200619BULL

"We will start with the Peewees then Juniors and Seniors and there will be two rounds with the first round being a draw," Brennan said.

"This means that the rider is matched with a bull by drawing the names from a hat.

"The second round will be a draft where the rider can pick their bull and to gain maximum points, a rider will pick the best bucking bull from the first round."

Brennan gave a background of two riders.

"Ella Christensen is 11 and goes to Miriam Vale State School," he said.

"She is a member of the Miriam Vale Horse Sports Club who has ridden poddy calves but never a bull."

Jasmine is also a Miriam Vale State School student and member of the Miriam Vale Horse Sports Club who has ridden poddy calves but not bulls.

Entry is $10 and $30 for a family.

Camping is available at the pub. Bookings 49745209.