UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner

LOAD OF BULL: The bovine was found in Deepwater.

UPDATE: The owner of a bull found wandering at Deepwater has been found.

The owner contacted Gladstone Regional Council.

"Hopefully he thinks twice before hoofing it again," a council spokesman said.

EARLIER: Have you "herd" the news?

That's what Gladstone Regional Council is asking after a lost bull was found wandering in the Deepwater area, near Pacific Drive.

A local called the council about the animal, which has no brands or tags.

"This bovine is extremely soci-a-bull and seems like he'd be happy to moo-ve back home," a council spokesman said.

"Overall I think those jokes were well done."

If you are the bull's owner, phone the council on 4970 0700.