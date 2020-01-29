UPDATE: Wandering bull reunited with owner
UPDATE: The owner of a bull found wandering at Deepwater has been found.
The owner contacted Gladstone Regional Council.
"Hopefully he thinks twice before hoofing it again," a council spokesman said.
EARLIER: Have you "herd" the news?
That's what Gladstone Regional Council is asking after a lost bull was found wandering in the Deepwater area, near Pacific Drive.
A local called the council about the animal, which has no brands or tags.
"This bovine is extremely soci-a-bull and seems like he'd be happy to moo-ve back home," a council spokesman said.
"Overall I think those jokes were well done."
If you are the bull's owner, phone the council on 4970 0700.