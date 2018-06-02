No bridezilla at Calliope couple's stress free wedding day

Kim Griinke and Bryan Smith were married on May 5th at Granite Ridge Gardens, Glen Eden.

Kim Griinke and Bryan Smith were married on May 5th at Granite Ridge Gardens, Glen Eden. Contributed

IT'S NOT often that a wedding is the most stress-free day of your life, but for one Calliope couple, it may very well have been.

Married on May 5 at Granite Ridge Gardens, Glen Eden, Kim Griinke and Bryan Smith tied the knot in front of 43 of their closest family and friends.

Kim said the day was defined by it's relaxed nature with guests able to relax and enjoy the day with no dramas.

"It was the easiest thing I've ever been through, we didn't stress at all," she said.

"There was no bridezilla here apparently.

"We had many people say how relaxed we were as the bride and groom. I think it made the day."

Guests travelled from as far as Dalby and Toowoomba to celebrate the couple's nuptials.

The most special part of the day for the couple was having their 10 month old son Cooper involved.

Kim said it was important to them to have their son chirping away up the front.

"He was standing up the front with the best man with the rings," she said.

"My brother held onto the rings in his pocket and they both handed them over.

"We really enjoyed having him there, it was a really big part of the day."

With the couple's reception held at the same location, all 43 guests stayed on and partied into the night.

However, for Cooper, it was a long day.

"He tried to party on for a little bit but during the speeches he was pretty well done," Kim said. "But all our guests enjoyed it, we all partied on and had a few dances.

"We went with a rustic look with Hessian and lace around the reception, it was in a shed with fairy lights and was just beautiful."

While their wedding day remained laid back, the stress-free celebrations continued for the couple on their Sunshine Coast honeymoon.

Again it was an opportunity to involve Cooper, with the getaway signalling their first holiday as a family.

"We went and enjoyed a week down there just to have family time away," Kim said.

"It was really nice just the three of us to get away from everything."