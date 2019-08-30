No breach for GLNG flaring

NO BREACH: A flare has been burning on Curtis Island as part of shut down work at Santos GLNG.

FLARING from the Santos GLNG plant on Curtis Island during a shutdown this month was in accordance with the Environmental Authority.

The finding comes after the Gladstone Conservation Council made a complaint to the department about the flare.

Gladstone Conservation Council co-ordinator Anna Hitchcock said she believed the black smoke and large flare at GLNG was "not good for the environment”.

"The reality is that companies sometimes do breach their environment authorities,” Ms Hitchcock said.

She said the group made complaints every time it saw black smoke, which sometimes resulted in fines.

"Even if it's in the terms of the Environmental Authority, it's not something we want to see and if the terms of the Environmental Authority need to be tightened then that's something we need to talk to the department about,” Ms Hitchcock said.

A GLNG spokesperson said flaring was an integral part of the plant's operational and safety management systems.

"We monitor and manage air quality emissions in accordance with the Environmental Authority,” they said.

Shutdown work began on August 19 and has now been completed.