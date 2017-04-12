'No-brainer': Warning to plan now for imminent end of coal power stations

Gladstone Power Station is Queenslands largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queenslands vast coal reserves.The stations six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts.Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland.Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%).Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

AMID fears for electricity security, the way we manage the imminent end to Queensland's largest coal-fired power stations has been questioned.

A proposal to review coal-fired power stations, like Gladstone's NRG station, three years before their end of technical life has sparked new calls for investment into the industry.

The proposed 50-year rule means three years ahead of a coal-fired power station's closure it would undergo a test to determine if it should close, improve to extend its lifetime, or set a cap on its emissions.

The Business Council Australia proposal, made in its submission to the Alan Finkel electricity market review, recommends improvements, including an emissions cap for old coal-fired power stations to stay open.

"Given the age profile of Australia's coal-fired generation fleet, both brown and black coal-fired power stations would be expected to close in a staggered fashion across multiple regions over time," it reads.

"An emissions standard would require coal-fired generators to modernise or close ... whereas an emissions cap would allocate a certain amount of emissions to each generator based on 50 years of life but provide greater flexibility on the exact year of closure."

Proud supporter of the coal industry Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the electricity market review highlighted the dysfunction in Australia's existing energy market.

To avoid facing issues when renewable energy enters Queensland's grid, Mr O'Dowd said our state needed to start planning for the future now.

The Gladstone Power Station, commissioned between 1976-82, is expected to reach its end by 2028.

"It's no news to me that you can extend a (coal power station's) life, and if you can, do it, but it does come to a time where you can't do that any more," he said.

"(Coal-fired power stations) have a natural term of life and most Queensland power stations have a life expectancy of another 10 years.

"It's a no-brainer ... We have to do something now, because otherwise we will be looking down the barrel at an unsustainable electricity market."

While Federal Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg would not speculate over the 50-year rule, he said the emissions intensity scheme would have been a "huge hit" to the budget of Australian households and businesses.

"Through a series of reforms that we're implementing, the Turnbull government is committed to ensuring affordable electricity while maintaining the stability of the grid as we transition to a lower emissions future," he said.