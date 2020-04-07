‘No-brainer’: Regional show cancelled

FOR the first time in 80 years the Mt Larcom Show will not go ahead.

The event joins a growing list of agricultural shows cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, with the Brisbane Ekka most recently joining the list.

Mt Larcom Show Society president Mick Wallace said the decision to cancel the show was a “no-brainer”.

“It is going to be devastating, really,” Mr Wallace said.

“But what price do you put on people’s safety?”

The Mt Larcom Show typically attracts about 8000 people from across Queensland and was due to be held on June 20 and 21 this year.

Mr Wallace said the society was using the break to upgrade the showground facilities.

“We’re well advancing to that now to make 2021 a bigger and better show for the whole region,” he said.

With several shows cancelled, the announcement the Ekka would not go ahead came as no surprise to many.

Kara Quinn from Voewood, 40km outside Calliope, who has taken home several ribbons from the Ekka for the family’s brangus over the past few years said the cancellations were just one of “life’s hurdles”.

“Obviously we’re disappointed because it is a family event our whole family enjoyed,” Mrs Quinn said.

“It is the best interest of everybody it is cancelled.”

She said the family had started planning for this year’s shows but as the animals are categorised by age some would not get another chance to compete.

“One thing we pride ourselves on is continuing to grow and improve,” she said.

“With any luck the animals in next year’s age group will be better than this year.”