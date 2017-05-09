'No brainer': O'Dowd's wishlist for tonight's budget revealed

ALL EYES will be on Treasurer Scott Morrison tonight as he delivers his second Federal Budget - and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd will be among those watching especially closely.

Mr O'Dowd told The Observer he had a wishlist of projects in Flynn he'd like to see taken on by the Federal Government, with a focus on roads and rural infrastructure.

Chief on Mr O'Dowd's wishlist is an upgraded Bruce Hwy, roughly 300km of which runs through his electorate.

"What I'd like to see there is a program that will lift the standard of the Bruce Hwy to get the speed limit up to 110kmh," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It does exist on certain stretches... but I'd like to see it gradually improved.

"If the road's not up to standard in certain parts, those are the parts I would look at upgrading. And if not, why not?"

Earlier this week the government released details of a plan to provide pensioners with financial help to reduce the burden of rising electricity prices, part of a deal it struck with South Australian senator Nick Xenophon to pass its business tax cuts.

Aged pensioners, single parents, disability support pensioners, and veterans and their partners will receive a one-off payment of $75, or $125 for couples.

"That's a no-brainer," Mr O'Dowd said.

"I've been harping on about the need for energy policies to address this across Australia.

"I read yesterday that power prices could jump another 40% - that would be disastrous for industry and individuals."

Mr O'Dowd also named the continuation of the mobile black spot coverage program and the Port Access Rd as priorities - though he said the latter was likely about two years away.

But he said big-spending infrastructure projects had to take a back seat to fiscal responsibility.

"On a national scale, we've got to look at bringing the budget back into balance and a time frame for this," he said.

"We can't keep spending more than we've got coming in... we've got to get back on track, otherwise our grandkids are going to be faced with a humongous problem."