No bling won, but the main thing was on mateship

RUGBY LEAGUE: Calliope Roosters Junior Club team manager Bonnie Assman says it was all about heart and spirit from the under-10 players in Townsville.

The team performed to the best of its ability against sides from more populated regions.

The young Roosters came away with two wins and a mid table finish.

"They played their hearts out and with great spirit," Assman said.

Calliope Roosters U10 side Contributed GLA010719U10S

Five players from Biloela were also welcomed with open arms according to Assman.

"The team gelled so well and had a decent go and they showed great sportsmanship," she said.

Teams played five games on Saturday and two on Sunday in what was a hectic, but rewarding weekend.

"I cannot fault any of our 15 players and I asked players and parents to pick a player who stood out, but they all found it hard to do that," Assman said.

The Tannum Seagulls side registered one win against fellow Gladstone side Wallabys - 8-4.

Seagulls coach Peter Vickery said the standard of competition was high.

"We played really well and we never really got beaten by much," he said.

Seagulls did play amid some adversity as sickness plagued the team on the second and final day of competition.

"We had one come down with influenza and a couple with a cold and some played sick and some didn't," Vickery said.

Valleys also had strong campaign with three wins against Laidley Lions (20-0), a 16-12 triumph against Townsville Brothers and beat Centrals Gold 8-0.

"Although we didn't come away with any silverware, our U10s had a fantastic time away and enjoyed the experience," Valleys juniors president Steven Marker said.

"It's a big thank you to all the coaching staff, players and parents for ensuring the kids had a safe and enjoyable weekend of footy."

Gladstone Wallabys also competed in the two-day event.