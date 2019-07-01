Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Valleys U10s
Gladstone Valleys U10s Contributed GLA010719U10S
Rugby League

No bling won, but the main thing was on mateship

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Jul 2019 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Calliope Roosters Junior Club team manager Bonnie Assman says it was all about heart and spirit from the under-10 players in Townsville.

The team performed to the best of its ability against sides from more populated regions.

The young Roosters came away with two wins and a mid table finish.

"They played their hearts out and with great spirit," Assman said.

Calliope Roosters U10 side
Calliope Roosters U10 side Contributed GLA010719U10S

Five players from Biloela were also welcomed with open arms according to Assman.

"The team gelled so well and had a decent go and they showed great sportsmanship," she said.

Teams played five games on Saturday and two on Sunday in what was a hectic, but rewarding weekend.

"I cannot fault any of our 15 players and I asked players and parents to pick a player who stood out, but they all found it hard to do that," Assman said.

The Tannum Seagulls side registered one win against fellow Gladstone side Wallabys - 8-4.

Seagulls coach Peter Vickery said the standard of competition was high.

"We played really well and we never really got beaten by much," he said.

Seagulls did play amid some adversity as sickness plagued the team on the second and final day of competition.

"We had one come down with influenza and a couple with a cold and some played sick and some didn't," Vickery said.

Valleys also had strong campaign with three wins against Laidley Lions (20-0), a 16-12 triumph against Townsville Brothers and beat Centrals Gold 8-0.

"Although we didn't come away with any silverware, our U10s had a fantastic time away and enjoyed the experience," Valleys juniors president Steven Marker said.

"It's a big thank you to all the coaching staff, players and parents for ensuring the kids had a safe and enjoyable weekend of footy."

Gladstone Wallabys also competed in the two-day event.

More Stories

calliope roosters gladstone rugby league gladstone valleys gladstone wallabys tannum seagulls
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mum fronts court after blasting music at caravan park

    premium_icon Mum fronts court after blasting music at caravan park

    News A MOTHER who continued to blast her music in the early hours of the morning despite a warning from police has been fined.

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:34 PM
    UPDATE: Person fine after stinging incident at 1770

    premium_icon UPDATE: Person fine after stinging incident at 1770

    Breaking Ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene just before 1pm

    • 1st Jul 2019 1:08 PM
    A doggy day out for pet owners in Moura

    premium_icon A doggy day out for pet owners in Moura

    News The event promotes responsible pet ownership

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    premium_icon Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    Art & Theatre Spartacus was first performed at the Bolshoi Theatre 60 years ago

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM