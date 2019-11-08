Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No bites in government’s shark specialist search

by Jessica Marszalek
8th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIALIST research project to study shark and human interactions in the wake of last year's Whitsundays attacks is dead in the water after the Palaszczuk Government turned down all seven applicants.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries tendered for the work in late-September to find a team to analyse data including commercial shark catches, visitor statistics, shark interactions, and water temperature to better inform the Government's response to visitor safety in the popular tourism spot.

"In late-2018, three shark bite incidents, including one fatal incident, occurred in Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays region," the tender overview says.

"The Queensland Government is seeking proposals to provide data analysis and research services relating to shark and shark prey prevalence and human activities in the Whitsundays region using existing data sources."

Although seven submissions were received, all offers were declined.

Acting Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Anthony Lynham said no offers were suitable.

"The offers received did not meet the Government's needs," he said. "The Queensland Government is investigating other options to deliver this analysis. A comprehensive program must revolve around robust science."

A tiger shark is one of the main predators lurking off the Whitsundays.
A tiger shark is one of the main predators lurking off the Whitsundays.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington questioned how not one tender was acceptable.

"Knocking back seven offers for scientific research in an area prone to deadly shark attacks proves swimmer safety is not a priority for Labor," she said. "(Fisheries Minister) Mark Furner has proved incapable of delivering solutions to improve safety and Annastacia Palaszczuk should dismiss him from the job."

She said the LNP had announced "practical steps to deliver a modern shark-control program", including aerial surveillance and the trial of SMART drum lines in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones will meet industry representatives on the Sunshine Coast today.

More Stories

Show More
queensland shark attack sharks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News This is an incredible package that we are calling the best value news subscription offer in Australia for good reason.

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News A $220 million policy touted to create “jobs and growth” in 10 regions, including...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Election post-mortem reveals what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        premium_icon Election post-mortem reveals what went wrong for Labor in...

        News PAULINE Hanson, an anti-industry sentiment and Bill Shorten’s high-profile run-in...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists in court this week

        News SIX motorists pleaded guilty Gladstone Magistrates Court this week on drink driving...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 AM