Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

No 'binding' deal to sell mags: Seven West

14th Oct 2019 12:48 PM

SEVEN West Media has responded to reports it is in talks to sell its magazine publishing arm to Bauer Media, saying "no binding agreement has been concluded".

"Any agreement, if were to be concluded, would be subject to regulatory approval and obtaining other consents," Seven West Media said in a statement on Monday to the ASX.

Mumbrella and The Australian last week reported that Seven West was in talks to sell Pacific Magazines to Bauer in a deal that would combine two of Australia's biggest magazine publishers.

Pacific Magazines' publications include Marie Claire, Better Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Men's Health and New Idea, while Bauer publishes Woman's Day, Elle Australia and Empire, among other titles.

Seven West shares were up 5.5 per cent to 38.5 cents at 1316 AEDT.

More Stories

bauer business seven west

Top Stories

    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    Education Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in three years and parents fork out $4207 for the most expensive school.

    IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    News A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can...