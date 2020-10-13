Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

No bail for mum accused of killing partner

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 3:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Murrumba Downs mum accused of stabbing her partner to death remains behind bars.

Jean Louise Herholdt was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.

Ms Herholdt has been charged with murdering, with an aggravating circumstance of occurring in a domestic violence setting, her 32-year-old partner Sean Murray on August 27.

Sean Murray and Jean Louise Herholdt. Ms Herholdt is accused of murdering Sean Murray at Murrumba Downs Picture Supplied
Sean Murray and Jean Louise Herholdt. Ms Herholdt is accused of murdering Sean Murray at Murrumba Downs Picture Supplied

She did not appear in court or on video link on Tuesday.

Police allege she stabbed Mr Murray in the back after an argument in a Murrumba Downs home.

Ms Herholdt remains in custody and the court heard she has not applied for bail.

Police investigating the alleged murder of Sean Murray at Burnett Drive, Murrumba Downs. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Police investigating the alleged murder of Sean Murray at Burnett Drive, Murrumba Downs. Photographer: Liam Kidston

As she is facing a murder charge she must apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Her lawyer David Abrey told the court he had collected a partial brief of evidence from police.

Police investigate the Murrumba Downs scene where Sean Murray was allegedly murdered. Picture, John Gass
Police investigate the Murrumba Downs scene where Sean Murray was allegedly murdered. Picture, John Gass

He said that included a significant amount of information even though it was not yet the complete brief of evidence.

The matter was adjourned until November 10.

Originally published as No bail for mum accused of killing partner

More Stories

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Adam Burling

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Callide’s Adam Burling

        News Meet the candidates who are opposing the incumbent Colin Boyce in this year’s State election.

        • 13th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Grass fire burning near Calliope

        Premium Content Grass fire burning near Calliope

        News QFES are on scene at a grass fire in Wooderson.

        • 13th Oct 2020 2:57 PM
        Slice of joy: Store donates free pizzas to those in need

        Premium Content Slice of joy: Store donates free pizzas to those in need

        News A Gladstone pizza shop donated free pizzas to a soup kitchen last night, feeding...

        NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

        Premium Content NAMED: Motorists driving on Gladstone roads with no licence

        Crime One man lost his licence for six months over the offence.