No bail for alleged bikie in Agnes Water extortion

The court was told at a previous mention of the matter Mr Nahow was alleged to have armed himself with a machete which he held to the back of a victim's neck "rubbing it back and forth" while demanding $20,000.

The court was told at a previous mention of the matter Mr Nahow was alleged to have armed himself with a machete which he held to the back of a victim's neck "rubbing it back and forth" while demanding $20,000. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE

AN ALLEGED bikie accused of extortion and assault has been denied bail in Gladstone and deemed a risk to the community and victims.

Nathanael Paul Nahow was denied bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, his second application for freedom after he was arrested and charged with two counts each of extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm in September 2018.

Mr Nahow appeared via video and was represented by lawyer Miguel Ramirez.

The court was told at a previous mention of the matter Mr Nahow was alleged to have armed himself with a machete, which he held to the back of a victim's neck "rubbing it back and forth” while demanding $20,000.

Mr Nahow was alleged to be a member of the Black Uhlans criminal motorcycle gang and attempted to extort funds from two Agnes Water men over several weeks before assaulting them.

The court was told he and his former partner owned a property at Agnes Water.

Mr Ramirez said his client would be contesting the matters and had spent 168 days behind bars on remand.

He said if released on bail Mr Nahow would do regular drug and alcohol testing and would have no contact with the alleged witnesses or his co-accused.

However, the Queensland Police Service opposed the bail application on the basis Mr Nahow was a risk to the alleged victims and a danger to the community.

The court was told one of his alleged victims was a pensioner and the other was a retiree.

The court was told the crown's case was strong with several "credible” witness statements.

If found guilty of the offences, Mr Nahow would be facing a maximum jail term of up to 14 years.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the charges Mr Nahow was facing were "extremely serious”. Bail was denied and Mr Nahow was remanded until custody.

The matters were adjourned to April 29.