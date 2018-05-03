Woman "too risky" to release slapped with 14 years jail time

The 2016-17 Queensland Magistrates Court annual report reveals our courts were extremely busy last year.

A WOMAN facing up to14 years in prison will remain in custody after she failed to show cause yesterday why she should be released on bail.

Nerinda Emery, 36 is charged with armed robbery with actual violence and grievous bodily harm after an incident in Brisbane city.

Police prosecutors said Ms Emery was an unacceptable risk of not appearing.

Magistrate Melanie Ho agreed with the prosecutor who also said Ms Emery had 10 addresses since 2012 and numerous interactions with police had all showed different addresses.

She also agreed police had a strong prima facie case against her, including CCTV footage of the Turbot St incident where two victims were attacked with metal poles after failing to hand over a mobile phone Ms Emery claimed was hers.

One of the victims handed over a mobile phone, band cards and a wallet.

The defendant was also seen on CCTV footage in the lift of the Astor Hotel on St Pauls Terrace after fleeing the scene.

She was rifling through the wallet believed to belong to the victim.

Police say she was easily identified by her extensive tattoos and she admitted to being present.

Ms Emery sat with her head in her hands in the dock as Ms Ho agreed the prima facie case was strong and that she was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear.

She said cause could not be shown and ordered she remain in custody.

The case has been transferred to Brisbane Magistrate's Court and set down for June 25.