BAIL APP: A Gladstone man will spend the next week behind bars while he awaits his sentence.
Crime

NO BAIL: DV accused an ‘unacceptable risk’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Aug 2020 5:35 PM
A GLADSTONE man will wait behind bars after his bail was denied in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The man is charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was not required to enter a plea.

The man’s lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the alleged offence in essence was “name calling.”

She said her client had been in custody since June 13.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the man’s offending was “pretty serious” as he had allegedly made threats to kill himself.

Ms Ditchfield said this was demonstrative of his mental state at the time.

She said the man was willing to comply with any conditions including no contact with the victim.

However Mr Manthey was not satisfied.

He said he was not comfortable with any conditions and the man was an “unacceptable risk.”

His bail was denied.

The matter was adjourned to August 21.

Gladstone Observer

