Crime

No bail for accused baby carjacker

Ross Irby
by
25th Jun 2020 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
ACCUSED car-jacker Joshua Macey who police allege drove off in a woman's car with her toddler still inside, remains in custody after not applying for bail.

Macey, 27, is charged in relation to a disturbing incident in the Lockyer Valley on April 7 when a pregnant woman was robbed at 6am after she stopped at a store in Glenore Grove.

The 31-year-old woman's three -year-old boy was driven a short distance before the person driving her stolen car stopped and removed the child uninjured from the car.

Following a police investigation Joshua Aubrey David Macey from Karrabin was arrested at Lowood on April 13 and charged with armed robbery with violence; deprivation of liberty at Glenore Grove on April 7; assault causing bodily harm; common assault; enter with intent; stealing; unlicensed driving and two counts of trespass.

His matters were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, along with unrelated charges that include drug possession; attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving when disqualified; and three counts of entering premises to steal.

Bail was not applied for and magistrate David Shepherd adjourned Macey's case for committal to the Ipswich District Court on July 15.

baby carjacking children crime ipswich court queensland crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

