No baby bump: Hopes fade for Christmas miracle

NOT EASY: Wombats only produce one baby every two years, so are very vulnerable when populations get low. Paul Braven GLA140717WOMBAT

IT WOULD have been a Christmas miracle.

Tina Janssen and her team at Safe Haven, the captive breeding facility and animal sanctuary near Mount Larcom, artificially inseminated five southern hairy-nosed wombats on December 1 - hoping to produce what could be a saviour for the dwindling species.

The team faced an anxious wait until Christmas Day to find out if the process was successful, something they could only determine if a wombat gave birth.

But unfortunately, the immaculate conception was not to be this time around.

None of the wombats gave birth to an embryonic joey.

Ms Janssen said there had been only one marsupial success story using artificial insemination - koalas - and this attempt with wombats was a world first.

"It's taken 12 years of research to get to (this point),” Ms Janssen said.

"There is that small chance that (wombats) can't be inseminated, but we won't give up, I'm not one to ever give up.”

Ms Janssen said it was important to keep trying, as artificial insemination had a role to play in protecting wombat populations.

The northern hairy-nosed wombat is listed as endangered both in Queensland and Australia.

Ms Janssen said she feared the processes that had driven the northern species to the point of extinction were now playing out on the closely related, but not yet listed, southern species.

Ms Janssen said in some parts of Australia, governments still issued permits to kill wombats (they can come into conflict with farmers thanks to their burrowing behaviour) and the southern species faced threats from habitat destruction and car strikes.

"Artificial insemination gives you more scope for genetics,” she said

"You can use wild sperm without necessarily removing that animal from the population.

"If we get it right we could potentially shift genetics using artificial insemination.”

While the Safe Haven team were disappointed by the weekend's result, Ms Janssen said they would re-attempt the procedure next year.

In the meantime Ms Janssen said the organisation had bought a 1200ha property in South Australia to be used as a wombat sanctuary.

Safe Haven is now looking for funds to help them set up this important project.

If you'd like to donate, go the Safe Haven facebook page: Safe Haven - AACE, visit AACE.org.au or phone Ms Janssen on 0408 613 914.