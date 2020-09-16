No arrests after Biloela assault

No arrests have been made following last night’s assault at a Biloela home.

POLICE have not made any arrests as yet in relation to an assault which occurred at a Biloela house last night.

The drama unfolded about 6.25pm on Tuesday when police and paramedics were called to a Granville St residence.

Initial reports suggested there was “blood everywhere” and a man’s mouth had been split open during the assault.

A suspect fled the scene and police patrols of the area were conducted.

Tonight, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and police investigations into the incident were ongoing.

