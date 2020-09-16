Menu
No arrests have been made following last night’s assault at a Biloela home.
News

No arrests after Biloela assault

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 7:56 PM
POLICE have not made any arrests as yet in relation to an assault which occurred at a Biloela house last night.

The drama unfolded about 6.25pm on Tuesday when police and paramedics were called to a Granville St residence.

Initial reports suggested there was “blood everywhere” and a man’s mouth had been split open during the assault.

A suspect fled the scene and police patrols of the area were conducted.

Tonight, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and police investigations into the incident were ongoing.

INITIAL COVERAGE - ‘BLOOD EVERYWHERE’: Ugly scene as man assaulted at Biloela

