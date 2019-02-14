Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called
A woman took to Facebook last week detailing how her daughter was called "beautiful" in the Kmart Plaza in what she said was an attempt to lure the young girl. Google
Crime

No evidence for charges in suspicious car park encounter

11th Feb 2019 1:16 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA police have finalised an investigation into a report of a man acting suspiciously at a shopping complex in Kearneys Spring last week.

It was reported the man had approached a young girl on Wednesday, February 6.

Police say they investigated the matter, with no evidence existing to substantiate an offence occurring.

The matter has since been finalised with no further police action being taken.

"Officers treat every complaint of this nature seriously, conducting numerous inquiries and taking action when an offence has been identified," a statement released by police today said.

"Local police are concerned with numerous posts on social media identifying the man involved and are urging the public to be mindful of their actions."

Police are warning those engaging in vigilante activities online that their actions may constitute an offence, cause others to commit an offence, or render themselves civilly liable.

More Stories

child abduction kearneys spring news police toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    premium_icon Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    News The Alleged Black Uhlan Motorcycle Gang member was accused of extorting and assaulting two Agnes Water men.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for program with three more schools joining.

    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.