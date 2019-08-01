Nitro Harleys to fuel spectator interest

RIDE READY: Benny and Kim Stevens are looking forward to Saturday's All Bike Drag meet at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

DRAG RACING: Motorcycle enthusiasts would be foolish to miss Saturday's All Bike Drags event at Benaraby as there will be plenty of action on and off the track.

There will be 10 different classes of bike competing including the head-turning Nitro Harley Challenge that will pit Benny Stevens against uncle Kim Stevens.

Benny Stevens is known as the world's quickest amputee on two wheels.

His right leg was amputated from the knee down following a freestyle stunt accident in 2013.

Stevens said drag racing fans could expect a fun show from the nitro-fuelled bikes.

"The Nitro Harley Challenge is something we have been working on for a while and we are focusing on bringing the thrill of these motorcycles to regional towns," Benny Stevens said.

"We are hoping to expand in the future with some more riders joining in.

"It will be an excellent day of bike racing at Benaraby Dragway.

"As well as watching us out on the track, we want fans to come and see us in our pit area too where we will have small parts and posters to giveaway.

"We will be making plenty of time to talk to fans and let them get up close and personal with the bikes."

Nitro Harleys produce about 1000 horsepower and are capable of accelerating riders to speeds of 350km/h in just over six seconds.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said the Stevens bikes will pull a crowd.

"The two that we've got are big capacity Harleys that run on nitromethane - a highly explosive fuel originally used for mining but someone decided to put some in a vehicle at some point," Williams said.

"It burns with a flame and yellow fumes.

"The fuel increases the horsepower by 100-150 per cent and both these bikes are close to running six-second times (over the quarter mile)."

Williams said there would be plenty of other classes to keep spectators entertained including: Outlaw Grudge Eliminator, Modified Bike, Twins and Singles, Sportster, True Street Bike, Historic, Bagger, Junior Bike and learner-approved motorcycles (LAMS).

"The LAMS bracket is the first time this year. There's been a lot of enquires about it as they're smaller capacity motorbikes to a degree where learners and P platers can use," Williams said.

"They're not quite as powerful to run as a true street bike so we've made a class of their own just to get some of them off the street who think they know what they're doing.

"It also makes for a fairer bracket for them to race in because they are racing against similar capacities.

"Baggers are any of the motorcycles that come with saddlebags or panniers fitted."

Another first is the Outlaw Grudge Eliminator.

"It's the first time for the Grudge bracket so it will be interesting to see how it goes," Williams said.

"It's heads-up racing on very powerful competition bikes with some capable of running into the seven-second bracket.

"If you lose you're allowed to buy back into the race... it's a big thing down south in Sydney and Willowbank and something that has come across from America."

There will be action Friday night from 5pm as an Off Street Meet will be held with a spectator cost of $10.

Spectators can buy a weekend pass for $25 or a Saturday only pass for $20.

Saturday's action starts from 9.30am and will run into the night with gates opening at 7am.