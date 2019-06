Nissan Australia will build its national headquarters in Melbourne's south east, creating 60 new jobs.

The purpose-built head office is set to open at Mulgrave late next year, and will include an electric vehicle technical training centre focused on a new electric vehicle range.

The Victorian government helped Nissan secure the head office and centre, retaining more than 400 jobs attached to its current Dandenong South base and creating 60 new roles.